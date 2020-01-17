‘Do something’: Widow of slain Hamilton man shot outside home pleads for public’s help

He later added that police don't know who the target might have been.

"Truthfully, we don't really have any great ideas as to who that would actually be," Bereziuk told The Spectator.

Johnson's widow spoke at the press conference, calling her late husband the "light and sunshine" of her family's life.

"There's a huge hole in all of our lives now and we're having an extremely hard time moving forward," Christine Garrett said through tears. "My family has been flipped upside down."

She described Johnson as a dedicated father who loved playing with their son and daughter, both under the age of eight. He was a handyman who taught his son how to use tools.

"His children would all call him their Superman," she said as her sister held her hand.

She begged anyone who knows anything to come forward to police.

"Do something," she pleaded. "Somebody, somewhere has an answer."

Police do have one lead — a suspect vehicle.

Video footage made available to police shows a vehicle appeared to be conducting surveillance outside his home in the days before the murder. It's the same vehicle police believe transported the suspect or suspects the day he was shot.

The suspect vehicle matches a description similar to a 2016-17 Honda Accord sport, touring or touring V6 model. The vehicle is dark grey with silver door handles, has sport rims, four doors and dual exhaust.

Bereziuk would not say how many times Johnson was shot or where the bullets struck him. Police don't know how many people may have been involved in his murder.

Johnson's death marked the 13th homicide of 2019.

Bereziuk said police are "pleading" for the public's help as they continue to investigate.

"Right now, there is nothing that's jumping out to us to say, 'This is the reason why someone would want to kill him,'" he said. "To not know a month into this thing, that's not common."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

