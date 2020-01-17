‘Do something’: Widow of slain Hamilton man shot outside home pleads for public’s help

Jeffrey Johnson was a family man who loved playing with his kids, a concrete contractor who left for work every day at 6 a.m. and a regular guy who liked watching Sunday football with friends.
Then he was gunned down outside his home last month. Police still don't know why.
"Why was Jeff killed?" asked Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk at police headquarters Thursday.
Jeffrey Johnson, 39, was shot at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2019, as he left his West 4th Street bungalow to go to work, planning to pick up a friend en route. Police have said he was found dead on the road around 30 minutes later by a neighbour who alerted Johnson's wife, who was inside with their two young children.
No one on the quiet cul-de-sac near Richwill Road reported hearing any gunshots.
His slaying remains a mystery.
Bereziuk told reporters Johnson was not known to police and they have no evidence he was involved in criminal activity or organized crime.
They don't believe Johnson was having any recent extramarital affairs nor is there any indication someone could gain financially from his death.
One investigative theory is that he was not the intended target, Bereziuk said.
"It's certainly possible," he said.
He later added that police don't know who the target might have been.
"Truthfully, we don't really have any great ideas as to who that would actually be," Bereziuk told The Spectator.
Johnson's widow spoke at the press conference, calling her late husband the "light and sunshine" of her family's life.
"There's a huge hole in all of our lives now and we're having an extremely hard time moving forward," Christine Garrett said through tears. "My family has been flipped upside down."
She described Johnson as a dedicated father who loved playing with their son and daughter, both under the age of eight. He was a handyman who taught his son how to use tools.
"His children would all call him their Superman," she said as her sister held her hand.
She begged anyone who knows anything to come forward to police.
"Do something," she pleaded. "Somebody, somewhere has an answer."
Police do have one lead — a suspect vehicle.
Video footage made available to police shows a vehicle appeared to be conducting surveillance outside his home in the days before the murder. It's the same vehicle police believe transported the suspect or suspects the day he was shot.
The suspect vehicle matches a description similar to a 2016-17 Honda Accord sport, touring or touring V6 model. The vehicle is dark grey with silver door handles, has sport rims, four doors and dual exhaust.
Bereziuk would not say how many times Johnson was shot or where the bullets struck him. Police don't know how many people may have been involved in his murder.
Johnson's death marked the 13th homicide of 2019.
Bereziuk said police are "pleading" for the public's help as they continue to investigate.
"Right now, there is nothing that's jumping out to us to say, 'This is the reason why someone would want to kill him,'" he said. "To not know a month into this thing, that's not common."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.
katrinaclarke@thespec.com
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
