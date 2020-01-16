Should Hamilton say ‘I do’ to weddings at city hall?

Hamilton wants to know if you would say 'I do' to civil marriage ceremonies at city hall.
And if so, should there be confetti?
Council is surveying residents online ahead of a vote next month on whether to allow Hamilton's clerk (or a delegated staffer) to legally "solemnize marriages" at city hall — for a fee, of course.
Bureaucrats argue clerk-officiated weddings would offer residents an affordable service and the city new revenue — to the tune of $339 per ceremony or $56 for a quickie renewal of vows.
Whether the private sector will give its blessing to the proposed union of clerk and marriage officiant is another question, however.
It turns out Hamilton is one of only a few larger cities in Ontario that does not already offer the quick-and-practical civil marriage option at city hall.
You can already tie the knot with help from a city staffer in Ottawa, London, Mississauga and Windsor — and pay property taxes at the same time! Toronto contracts out the civil ceremony, but still at city hall.
But for Hamilton residents seeking a municipal-style marriage, Oakville or St. Catharines are the closest legal wedding destinations.
Deputy clerk Janet Pilon isn't entirely sure why Hamilton is so late to the city hall wedding train — it has been legally possible since 2004 — especially given "a high level of interest."
The city issues more than 2,200 marriage licences each year — and staff estimate 45 per cent of those applicants ask about the prospect of a city hall ceremony. The city proposes to cap annual ceremonies at 150, with potential revenues approaching $50,000.
Pilon said the clerk's office is recommending offering the civil marriage option during regular business hours only, with the simple ceremony being held either in council chambers or in a committee room on the eighth floor of city hall, where there's a great view.
Don't break out the bunting quite yet — or maybe at all.
The original staff recommendation suggests banning alcohol, confetti, rice, decorations, bubbles and incense at prospective city hall weddings. It's possible resident input could influence those rules, though.
And if you want "religious connotations" in your ceremony, find another venue.
Pilon said the city may invest in "modest decorations" for ceremonies, but don't look to taxpayers to come up with music or flowers.
Interestingly, city politicians are not necessarily wedded to the revenue-generating idea.
Coun. Brad Clark expressed "incredible reservations" about the prospect of stealing wedding work from private-sector, non-denominational officiants in Hamilton. "There are people making a living at this already," he said at a recent governance committee meeting.
Local officiant Chris Grabiec said he will officially object to the proposed change in policy.
Grabiec, who has officiated at more than 3,500 weddings, said he objects on principle to "unqualified" municipal staffers trying to guide residents "through a major rite of passage in their lives."
He said cost should not drive cash-strapped residents to the city for help, noting he has married couples in his own backyard for a few hundred dollars, all-in.
"It's not just about signing documents. You do need some level of expertise or you risk ruining someone's very, very big day," he said.
Councillors have asked for public consultation before a vote likely coming in mid-February. Residents can weigh in by email to the deputy clerk — janet.pilon@hamilton.ca — by Feb. 5.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
