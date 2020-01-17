Hamilton city hall digest: Waterfall towing program and Airbnb licensing contemplated

The city is studying a possible towing program to deal with parking scofflaws as visitors continue to inundate Greensville to see waterfalls.

This option comes after stepped-up enforcement and hiked fines in the residential areas around Webster's Falls, Tew's Falls and Dundas Peak.

In an update to council this week, staff said there were "noticeable improvements" this past spring and summer but still "serious, negative impacts during peak weekends" with tourists flocking to the area to see fall colours.

"We are very close to doing everything that we can do in Greensville," Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek said.

Bylaw enforcement handed out nearly 1,000 parking tickets worth about $195,000 between April and November. The hiked rates are $200 for early payment and a $250 set penalty. The additional enforcement effort including overtime cost about $65,000.

Staff expect to report back to councillors in February about a possible towing program to further crack down on illegally parked vehicles in the area.

Coun. Judi Partridge said there have also been "significant issues" with parking on narrow roads around Grindstone Falls in Waterdown.

That has also been the case around the Devil's Punch Bowl in upper Stoney Creek, Coun. Brad Clark said. He said the conservation authority has agreed to add more parking spots in the area to help.

Coun. Tom Jackson said recent summers around Albion Falls have been "much quieter." The city has erected more fencing and viewing platforms. Jackson said he hopes the city can build a stairway from the top of the falls to the bottom.

