Hamilton homelessness initiatives net $7.6 million

The city has directed $7.6 million toward homelessness programs that will double the number of housing placements in Hamilton.

That means the current 350 yearly housing placements will jump to 732 as the city aims to eradicate chronic homelessness by 2025. But one project to house women and transgender people with complex health, mental health and addiction issues didn't make the cut.

It's not that Good Shepherd's proposal wasn't sound or crucially needed, explained Edward John, director of housing services for the city. "We are really supportive of it. We felt that this would do great work in the community."

But it involved a health component, which meant it fell outside of the provincial and federal funding pots, said John, noting his frustration. "We can't provide good health solutions without housing and we can't provide housing solutions without good health support."

The irritation is shared by agencies in the homeless-serving sector that cite the challenge of trying to line up various pots of government dollars to not only make projects fly, but remain sustainable.

Coun. Nrinder Nann lamented Thursday that funding wouldn't immediately be available for the Good Shepherd proposal, which she noted was designed to help a particularly vulnerable population.

"It is aiming to address all the gaps that have been identified in the system for nearly a decade, if not longer," she said after councillors approved funding for a number of other homelessness initiatives, including others by Good Shepherd.

For years, a shortage of beds have meant shelters for women are routinely full and forced to turn people away. Moreover, those with acute mental health and addiction issues are more likely to be left in the cold.

"When you get left behind in the health-care system and left behind from a housing perspective, then where do you turn to actually get the support that you need?" Nann asked.

Three agencies — Mission Services, the YWCA and St. Joseph's — have teamed up in recent years to operate emergency winter overflow spaces to try to fill the gap.