Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says he has mandate to get LRT back on track

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the provincial task force created in the aftermath of the cancellation of the light-rail transit project that will examine the city’s transportation needs is “undemocratic.” But it could be the city’s last hope to get the LRT plan back on track.
“It is not over yet,” said a defiant mayor, talking to a gathering of about 20 people during a luncheon Jan. 16 at the Hungry Traveler at the Visitor’s Inn sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hamilton. “I am filled with hope that common sense will prevail given all the investments that have been made that this province will come around concluding that (LRT) is really in the best interests of our city.”
Eisenberger believes he has a mandate after the 2018 municipal election in which he soundly defeated Vito Sgro, an anti-LRT candidate.
“In my view the mandate to move on LRT is pretty solid and pretty clear,” said Eisenberger.
The mayor is still smarting over the province’s decision just before Christmas to halt the LRT project.
“This is a vital investment,” he said. “The province very badly handled it, very badly treated the city of Hamilton. It actually pulled the rug out from under us at the last moment.”
The cancellation came after Metrolinx spent $162 million on the project, including purchasing up to 70 properties along the 14-km King Main route. It also means about 40 city staff who are working in a separate LRT office could be left without jobs within the next few weeks.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the province was stopping the project because the LRT cost had ballooned to about $5.5 billion, according to a third-party consultant’s report. It’s a number that Eisenberger says is untrue. He said the original cost of LRT has remained about the same since it was announced by former Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne in 2015 at $1 billion, with life-cycle costs that pushes the overall price tag to $3 billion-plus. He said the cost is comparable to the Hurontario LRT project which had a capital cost of $1.4 billion and a total price tag of $4.5 billion in life cycle costs.
“It’s ludicrous on its face to believe the $1 billion capital amount didn’t have any life cycle attachments. This council should have known,” said Eisenberger.
Eisenberger said the province should have at least decided on the future of the LRT once the tenders had been issued and a bid presented to Metrolinx before questioning the cost of the project.
When the province cancelled the LRT project Mulroney included in the announcement the creation of a five-member task force that would deliver recommendations by the end of February on how the city should spend the province’s $1 billion in capital funding allocated for the LRT. So far, City Manager Janette Smith has been invited to sit on the panel, and LiUNA’s director of government relations, Anthony Primerano is being “considered” for a seat at the table as well. The rest of the membership of the task force has yet to be identified.
Eisenberger says he remains skeptical the task force will be able to make any transit recommendations by the end of February after the city conducted numerous studies, including cost-benefit analysis over a 12-year period to determine LRT was the best investment for Hamilton. He does have a concern that the task force could recommend using the funding to improve Hamilton’s roads, an idea he would adamantly dispute.
He said fixing roads doesn’t encourage economic development and it has no tax implications for the city. He said LRT’s intent is to spur economic benefits, including generating needed revenue for the city.
“I have to think the task force has enough sense to understand that,” said Eisenberger. “I’m prepared to see (the task force) through. I’m not happy about it.”
Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark urged his colleagues to try and influence the direction of the task force. So far, council has yet to provide any input into what the task force should be examining.
“I’m really nervous that if we site back and do nothing and don’t provide direction or input, then we don’t know what they will use the $1 billion on,” said Clark.
He also cautioned councillors to watch what they say in public about the province and cabinet ministers. The former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister in both the Mike Harris and Ernie Eves governments, said councillors can say some things that may give cabinet ministers a reason for turning their backs on the city.
“Sometimes when we are very emotional, very agitated we say things in haste that have ramifications,” said Clark. “We have hundreds of millions of dollars in discretionary funds we need from the province of Ontario. The province of Ontario does not need Hamilton. We need to be cognizant of that.”
Meanwhile, Mona Fortier, federal minister of middle class prosperity and the associate minister of finance, said Eisenberger talked to her about the federal government providing some funding for transit including money to boost LRT. Fortier, who was hosting a budget roundtable at Mohawk College Jan. 16, did not address the question whether the federal government would provide any money for the LRT. Instead, she said it is important for Hamilton to have constructive discussions with the province.
