Meet Radar, Hamilton’s newest cop

Meet Radar, the newest member of Hamilton's canine unit.

The pup has recently finished up 15 weeks of training that covered everything from tracking and criminal apprehensions to firearm and explosive searches.

"Radar has only had a few shifts on the road, but he has already located a piece of evidence in a stabbing and he has also tracked down a robbery suspect," according to K9 trainer Const. John Sabatini.

Radar replaces the newly retired Scout and joins police service dogs Armour, Chase and Jake.