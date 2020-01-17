'It's about time': Two troublesome fill dumping sites in Flamborough closed

The City of Hamilton announced Jan. 17 that two legal fill sites which have caused headaches for residents in west Flamborough have been closed.
Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek said the dump site at 1255 8th Concession West has been permanently stopped because City of Hamilton staff “determined fill volumes at this location have been maximized and no additional fill will be allowed.” Meanwhile, the Singh Greenhouses site at 629 Safari Rd. has been closed to dumping for the time being because of alleged non-compliant source of fill.
She said because the Safari Road permit was extended to Aug. 31, it was subject to the amended bylaw requiring fill be sourced within the City of Hamilton. As a result, access to the site has been gated and the roadway has been cleaned.
“It’s good news for the 8th Concession and Safari Road — for now,” she said. “At least it’s a reprieve (for Safari Road).”
Gord Taylor, an 8th Concession resident who has been vocal about neighbourhood concerns due to the fill dumping and corresponding dump truck traffic, said the closure of the sites is good news.
“It’s about time,” he said.
The permit for 1255 8th Concession was issued Jan. 24, 2019 to regrade a 2.5 hectare parcel of land in accordance with an engineered drawing to make it usable for farming purposes, said city construction manager Carlo Ammendolia. The permit was due to expire on Jan. 24.
The city’s former site alteration bylaw was amended in October 2019 to require future permit approvals — and any extensions — to source fill from within the City of Hamilton’s boundaries. Subsequently, a new site alteration bylaw was passed in November featuring a number of new rules and regulations — including requiring detailed soil samples and analysis to ensure the fill material is clean and tracked to its point of origin.
Additionally, the province passed new legislation this summer which includes stiffer penalties for illegal dumping, requires developers register how they will dispose of excess fill and doubling fines to $200,000 for environmental infractions.
The site manager at Singh Greenhouses received a $400 fine for allegedly accepting fill from outside the city, VanderBeek said, adding 18 dump truck operators were also handed $400 fines for allegedly transporting fill to the site from outside Hamilton.
VanderBeek said the closure of the Safari Road site caused a massive backup of dump trucks on Jan. 16, as many truckers diverted to 8th Concession - likely because the fill is coming from the same source site.
“The trucks were diverted to the 8th Concession without the owner’s knowledge or agreement,” she said.
Taylor said the traffic on Jan. 16 was "absolutely insane," estimating there were dump trucks backed up for 2 kilometres from 1255 8th Concession West.
“It was just madness.”
Due to the backup of trucks — and subsequent closure of the 8th Concession site, one truck dumped a load of fill on private property on Brock Road and area residents, including Taylor, blocked the truck in until police arrived.
“Basically there were twice as many trucks at the 8th Concession as there would have been had Singh Greenhouses been able to accept the fill,” VanderBeek said.
VanderBeek said she will be continuing to monitor the two sites — and fill dumping across the ward. She said even with the new site alteration bylaw taking effect, there will be a transition period between permits that were issued under the old bylaw and those under the new legislation.
She said the bylaw will be reviewed in one year, noting the city feels it is important to strike a balance between allowing farmers to change grading on their property, while protecting the infrastructure and the surrounding neighbourhood.
“There has to be protection for neighbouring residents,” she said.
While there should be no more fill coming into the 8th Concession, VanderBeek said if Singh Greenhouses is able bring to meet the city’s requirements, they would be able to bring fill in once again.
“I’m not sure what those requirements are going to be,” she said. “But the bottom line is, if they’re going to have fill, they’re going to have to secure from (within) the city and they’re going to have to prove it’s clean.”
She said there may still be some moving of topsoil required at the 8th Concession site and admitted if there was too much fill and the site doesn’t comply with an engineered drawing, they may need to remove some.
“But it certainly won’t be anything like what they’ve been experiencing,” she said. “That was just ludicrous.”
While Taylor said 8th Concession residents are relieved the issue in their neighbourhood has been resolved, he’s concerned the problem will rear its head in the future.
“I just hope somebody else doesn’t get the idea that they’re going to get a permit out here, because they’re going to have a war on their hands,” he said. “There’s just absolutely no way anybody is going to put up with this anymore.
“I would imagine it’s going to pop up somewhere else.”
