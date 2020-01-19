Hamilton police say 38 snow-related collisions recorded Saturday

Slippery roads created by mid-January snowfall is hardly a novel concept in these parts, but it's clearly a new experience to some drivers.
Hamilton police said there were 38 weather-related collisions reported Saturday as light snow fell steadily from morning through the afternoon.
None of the accidents were considered serious, and no injuries were reported.
Staff Sgt. Nancy Lantz asked The Spectator to pass along a simple message to those behind the wheel.
"Slow down," she said Saturday. "We have been inundated with minor collisions, vehicles going off the road. It's very slippery. Drive for the weather and we'll all be safe."
Ontario Provincial Police also warned of hazardous road conditions.
Provincial police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt added that "multiple minor collisions" had been reported on the QEW between Burlington and Niagara in a mid-morning social media post.
OPP tweeted that officers had responded to more than 40 collisions by the afternoon in the GTA.
A snowfall warning from Environment Canada had predicted 15 centimetres for the area, with precipitation expected to turn to showers and wet flurries later in the day as the temperature rose above freezing.
The weather agency reported Hamilton saw a total of 12.2 centimetres of snow Saturday.
/c/2c9770c5-a6ac-447a-b6c8-149b44c7a76c/B881016672Z.1_20200118180841_000_GQGRV3R3.2-0.jpg" alt="." >
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
Slippery roads created by mid-January snowfall is hardly a novel concept in these parts, but it's clearly a new experience to some drivers.
Hamilton police said there were 38 weather-related collisions reported Saturday as light snow fell steadily from morning through the afternoon.
None of the accidents were considered serious, and no injuries were reported.
Staff Sgt. Nancy Lantz asked The Spectator to pass along a simple message to those behind the wheel.
"Slow down," she said Saturday. "We have been inundated with minor collisions, vehicles going off the road. It's very slippery. Drive for the weather and we'll all be safe."
Ontario Provincial Police also warned of hazardous road conditions.
Provincial police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt added that "multiple minor collisions" had been reported on the QEW between Burlington and Niagara in a mid-morning social media post.
OPP tweeted that officers had responded to more than 40 collisions by the afternoon in the GTA.
A snowfall warning from Environment Canada had predicted 15 centimetres for the area, with precipitation expected to turn to showers and wet flurries later in the day as the temperature rose above freezing.
The weather agency reported Hamilton saw a total of 12.2 centimetres of snow Saturday.
/c/2c9770c5-a6ac-447a-b6c8-149b44c7a76c/B881016672Z.1_20200118180841_000_GQGRV3R3.2-0.jpg" alt="." >
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
Slippery roads created by mid-January snowfall is hardly a novel concept in these parts, but it's clearly a new experience to some drivers.
Hamilton police said there were 38 weather-related collisions reported Saturday as light snow fell steadily from morning through the afternoon.
None of the accidents were considered serious, and no injuries were reported.
Staff Sgt. Nancy Lantz asked The Spectator to pass along a simple message to those behind the wheel.
"Slow down," she said Saturday. "We have been inundated with minor collisions, vehicles going off the road. It's very slippery. Drive for the weather and we'll all be safe."
Ontario Provincial Police also warned of hazardous road conditions.
Provincial police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt added that "multiple minor collisions" had been reported on the QEW between Burlington and Niagara in a mid-morning social media post.
OPP tweeted that officers had responded to more than 40 collisions by the afternoon in the GTA.
A snowfall warning from Environment Canada had predicted 15 centimetres for the area, with precipitation expected to turn to showers and wet flurries later in the day as the temperature rose above freezing.
The weather agency reported Hamilton saw a total of 12.2 centimetres of snow Saturday.
/c/2c9770c5-a6ac-447a-b6c8-149b44c7a76c/B881016672Z.1_20200118180841_000_GQGRV3R3.2-0.jpg" alt="." >
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com