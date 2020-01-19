Hamilton police say 38 snow-related collisions recorded Saturday

Slippery roads created by mid-January snowfall is hardly a novel concept in these parts, but it's clearly a new experience to some drivers.

Hamilton police said there were 38 weather-related collisions reported Saturday as light snow fell steadily from morning through the afternoon.

None of the accidents were considered serious, and no injuries were reported.

Staff Sgt. Nancy Lantz asked The Spectator to pass along a simple message to those behind the wheel.