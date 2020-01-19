Hamilton councillors try to dispel notion city residents are highest taxed in Ontario

Hamilton councillors want to dispel what they believe is a perpetual myth among residents that the city is the "highest taxed municipality" in Ontario.
"It's not the highest," said Mayor Fred Eisenberger. "It's not the lowest. We are right in the middle."
Eisenberger said over the last decade Hamilton councillors have approved taxes that have been about two per cent or less. Last year the average tax increase that was passed was 2.5 per cent, which was on the low end of comparable municipalities.
Over the years, Hamilton has been addressing its needs and raising taxes "to keep our city functioning in the manner we would like it to be," the mayor said.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said he has listened to the mantra from residents for years about Hamilton's high taxes.
"It's very unfair. It's not truthful. We need to ramp up honest communication. We are not the highest taxed city in Ontario," said Jackson. "I hear it ad nauseam."
Corporate services general manager Mike Zegarac said Hamilton is in the "high (tax) range" but "not the highest. It's the household income that we have somewhat of a challenge. The wages are not keeping pace."
Councillors, though, are still wrestling with an average tax increase of 3.5 per cent. Councillors cut the potential tax high down from 4.6 per cent by unanimously approving a reduction in services while also increasing parking rates and permit fees totalling $42 million. Council's budget deliberations began last fall with a proposed 5.5 per cent average tax increase.
If the preliminary tax increase remains at 3.5 per cent, it would mean the average homeowner would pay an additional $145 on their tax bill.
That places Hamilton in the middle of other municipalities' 2020 tax rates. Toronto, for instance, is proposing a 4.2 per cent tax hike, while Guelph is looking at 3.9 per cent. Peel and Mississauga are focused on a 1.7 per cent increase, while Halton and Burlington and Kingston are contemplating a 2.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent hike respectively.
Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson emphasized that about $11.8 million in costs are being forced onto the city. Without the mandated expenses, the average tax increase would be about 2.3 per cent.
Councillors' budget deliberations are scheduled to continue over the next few weeks with a final vote in April.
Councillors already approved a three per cent increase in user fees late last year for 2020. And they have required all boards and agencies to target a two per cent budget increase this year.
Zegarac said there were extraordinary costs that Hamilton had no control over, including $4.7 million in provincial downloading, $3.5 million in higher insurance premium rates, a $900,000 increase to the Presto program and a $2.5 million hit from higher conservation authority levy apportionments that Hamilton failed to stop in appeals to the province and court.
Also impacting this year's taxes is the reassessment tax shifts on residential properties that continue in 2020. The downtown wards will see on average an increase in property assessments of nearly two per cent, while Mountain properties will absorb less than a one per cent tax assessment increase. In the rural areas of Flamborough, Glanbrook and upper Stoney Creek, the tax reassessment dips slightly. In Winona and Stoney Creek, properties on average are either status quo on their property assessments or will see a slight increase.
