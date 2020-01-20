Innovation Notebook: Mac researchers find 52 potential cases of scurvy in Hamilton patients

Patients with newly diagnosed chronic musculoskeletal pain were prescribed opioids during their first doctor visit more often than physical therapy, counselling or other non-drug approaches, found the research published Dec. 16 in the Journal of Pain.

Turning to opioids first is in direct contrast of practice guidelines and can potentially contribute to the ongoing addiction and overdose crisis that has hit communities like Hamilton and Brant particularly hard.

Data from the American National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey conducted between 2007 and 2015 was analyzed by researchers from McMaster, the University of Montreal and the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health in the United States.

They found more than one in five patients were prescribed opioids on their first visit and that family doctors were more likely than certain specialists to turn to the pain-relieving drug.

Oddly, doctors using electronic medical records were also more likely to prescribe opioids, prompting the researchers to recommend further study in this area.

Targeting disease with red blood cells

A way to use red blood cells to distribute drugs throughout the body has been developed by a team of physicists from McMaster University and Juravinski Hospital.

It's significant because it could be used to specifically target infections or treat diseases such as cancer or Alzheimer's. It could also result in lower doses and fewer side effects.

Right now, drug delivery methods use synthetic molecules that can't reach specific targets and can be rejected by the body.

With the new technology, red blood cells are modified to circulate in the body for several weeks at a time, looking for specific targets such as bacteria, tumours or organs.

The work, described Jan. 7 in the journal Advanced Biosystems, was done in collaboration with researchers at Saarland University in Germany.

Predicting heart attacks after surgery

Doctors can predict who is at greater risk of heart attacks and other bad outcomes after most types of surgery by using a common cardiac blood test, say Hamilton researchers.

Doing the test before operating helped identify who was most likely to have postsurgery complications in the study of 10,402 patients from nine countries published Dec. 24 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

It's significant because 18 per cent of the 200 million adults who undergo major surgery globally will have a serious cardiac or vascular complication, including death within 30 days.

The research is the latest finding from the VISION study led by Dr. P.J. Devereaux, scientific lead for perioperative research at the Population Health Research Institute affiliated with Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University.

The study funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research has been building a body of work over the last six years to help understand risk factors before and after surgery that lead to cardiac complications.

Having that knowledge could help doctors decide the type of operation a patient will undergo, such as minimally invasive or open surgery, what anesthesia should be used and who requires more intense monitoring after the procedure.

