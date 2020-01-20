Hamilton police budget trimmed to avoid clash; ask for increase of more than $6.6 million

Jackson said a compromise was in order to avoid the "drama" of past budget battles between police and council.

In 2012/13, council was at loggerheads with then police chief Glenn De Caire, who had initially presented a 5.25 per cent increase after elected officials called for no hike at all. Council then balked at a 3.71 per cent proposal, setting up a potential intervention by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission before both sides settled at 3.52 per cent.

On Monday, Girt said some of the main drivers of the 2020 budget were a new investigative services building, a dip in provincial dollars and staffing-related costs.

He said one the biggest issues for the public is traffic safety. To help, the city has asked police to create a traffic enforcement unit composed of eight full-time constables at $730,000 a year.

The dedicated unit will require four additional cruisers with a $270,000 price tag in 2020. Girt said the cost of the pilot project "could be" revenue neutral based on a projection of each officer issuing roughly 1,200 tickets a year for an estimated $118,140 in fines apiece.

"We're running it as a pilot. We want to see the efficacy," he told reporters.

The impetus for a dedicated traffic unit comes amid safety concerns across the entire city and particularly on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Girt's budget presentation Monday noted 4,695 tickets were handed out during a $360,000, paid-duty enforcement effort on the Red Hill over 40 weeks. There was a 45 per cent reduction in crashes, a dip he also attributed to education and engineering.

The Red Hill pilot — which council has extended to spring — was launched along with a parkway repave and reduced speed limit. Moreover, an inquiry has been launched to probe how a troubling report on the road's poor friction was hidden for years.

On Monday, the seven-member police board re-elected Eisenberger as chair. The board also re-elected provincial appointee Don MacVicar as vice chair over council appointee Fred Bennink.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro