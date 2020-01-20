Hamilton police budget trimmed to avoid clash; ask for increase of more than $6.6 million

Hamilton Police Service Board has shaved its 2020 budget to steer away from a "collision course" with city council.
Coun. Tom Jackson warned fellow board members Monday a hike of 4.34 per cent would "not fly at council" next week.
Jackson noted that increase made for $800,000 more than the 3.8 per cent rise city finance boss Mike Zegarac told councillors last week to expect from the police's spending plan.
"Already, we're in a bit of a contradictory position here," the east Mountain councillor said, noting his colleagues were under pressure to keep taxes in check.
Police Chief Eric Girt bristled at Jackson's reference to Zegarac's advice, however. "I don't answer to Mike Zegarac. I answer to this board."
Girt said he knows Zegarac is "extremely diligent," but added, "I don't know where he got that number from."
Mayor Fred Eisenberger responded that the general manager of finance had only presented a "historical average" and not a specific figure. "I don't think he was trying to put the service in box."
Last week, city council embarked on municipal budget talks, working with a 3.5 per cent hike, which would add $145 to the average residential tax bill.
On Monday, the police board eventually backed an effort by Coun. Chad Collins to reduce the 4.34 per cent increase to 4.02 per cent. That softened what was initially to be an initial hit of $7.16 million to $6.64 million with an overall police budget of roughly $172 million.
Girt, who is to present the police budget to council next week, said he was "fine" with the changes, which involved holding off on a detective constable position, funding new cruisers from reserves and factoring in $100,000 in provincial funding for court services.
Jackson said a compromise was in order to avoid the "drama" of past budget battles between police and council.
In 2012/13, council was at loggerheads with then police chief Glenn De Caire, who had initially presented a 5.25 per cent increase after elected officials called for no hike at all. Council then balked at a 3.71 per cent proposal, setting up a potential intervention by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission before both sides settled at 3.52 per cent.
On Monday, Girt said some of the main drivers of the 2020 budget were a new investigative services building, a dip in provincial dollars and staffing-related costs.
He said one the biggest issues for the public is traffic safety. To help, the city has asked police to create a traffic enforcement unit composed of eight full-time constables at $730,000 a year.
The dedicated unit will require four additional cruisers with a $270,000 price tag in 2020. Girt said the cost of the pilot project "could be" revenue neutral based on a projection of each officer issuing roughly 1,200 tickets a year for an estimated $118,140 in fines apiece.
"We're running it as a pilot. We want to see the efficacy," he told reporters.
The impetus for a dedicated traffic unit comes amid safety concerns across the entire city and particularly on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.
Girt's budget presentation Monday noted 4,695 tickets were handed out during a $360,000, paid-duty enforcement effort on the Red Hill over 40 weeks. There was a 45 per cent reduction in crashes, a dip he also attributed to education and engineering.
The Red Hill pilot — which council has extended to spring — was launched along with a parkway repave and reduced speed limit. Moreover, an inquiry has been launched to probe how a troubling report on the road's poor friction was hidden for years.
On Monday, the seven-member police board re-elected Eisenberger as chair. The board also re-elected provincial appointee Don MacVicar as vice chair over council appointee Fred Bennink.
