Durham knew 'within one minute' alert about Pickering nuclear station wrong

DURHAM — The region knew almost immediately that an Ontario government alert issued about the Pickering nuclear station had been erroneously sent.
James Kilgour, Durham's director of emergency management, told the region’s nuclear health committee recently that Durham officials knew within a minute that the alert was incorrect.
“I, too, was woken up when that alarm went off. I can tell this group that within one minute, our duty officer had confirmation it was in error. Within three minutes a second confirmation (was sent that) it was in error. Within 11 minutes senior officials in the Region of Durham knew it was in error. However, I can tell you the problem remained that the public was not notified,” Kilgour said.
On Sunday, Jan. 12, the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) issued an alert at 7:24 a.m. noting there was an “incident” at the Pickering station, and adding there had been “no abnormal release of radioactivity from the plant and emergency staff are responding to the situation.
“People living near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station do not need to take any protective action at this time,” the alert stated.
Ontario Power Generation, which operates the facility, tweeted at 8:06 a.m. that the alert was sent in error.
PEOC issued a second alert noting there was nothing wrong at the station. “There is no danger to the public or environment.”
Whitby resident Linda Gasser questioned why, if the region knew within a minute the alert was erroneous, wasn’t the public notified right away.
Kilgour said, “Within one minute, our duty officer was informed it was in error and a retraction would be issued.”
The region had to wait for the PEOC to issue the retraction, he added.
Durham will be an active participant in an investigation over the erroneous alert, Kilgour said.
Oshawa fire chief Derrick Clark said he was on call and doing some work when the alert came out and said he was immediately suspicious about it.
“Right then and there, I kind of suspected through knowing some of our procedures,” adding that if it was real, he would have been notified before the public alert. “I wouldn’t have got an alert at that level without knowing about it first of all.”
Clark said he contacted PEOC and within half an hour he was notified it was a mistake.
“I was getting a barrage of calls myself, from staff, speaking to communications, speaking to the mayor,” said Clark.
Local municipalities shared the OPG tweet, but it wasn’t until after 9 a.m. that a blast went out to cellphones informing people that the alert was false.
“Everyone was waiting for the response to come back to basically cancel it, I was assuming we were going to get an updated response and that didn’t come for a couple of hours,” said Clark.
Various regional teams are taking a look at the actions Durham took during the alert, “so we’re fully prepared to participate in the investigation," said Kilgour.
“The province has taken full responsibility for the alert and has stated at no time was this associated with the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station or Ontario Power Generation,” he added, noting Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Peter Bethlenfalvy, the MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge, have both said the same thing.
The region is open and committed to a transparent review and the public has to be made aware of the findings, he said.
“I look forward to sharing the findings of the alerting incident with this committee as it becomes available. However, the investigation lays with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management,” Kilgour stated.
If there had been an emergency at the station, the alert would have been accompanied with sirens going off and indoor warnings issued, Kilgour said.
— With files from Reka Szekely
STORY BEHIND THE STORY: Durham Region officials knew within one minute an alert issued by the provincial government about an 'incident' at the Pickering nuclear station was erroneous. Why did it take so long -- about 90 minutes -- before the alert was retracted? We sat in on a meeting of the Durham Nuclear Health Committee as the matter was discussed.
