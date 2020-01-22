Durham knew 'within one minute' alert about Pickering nuclear station wrong

Durham will be an active participant in an investigation over the erroneous alert, Kilgour said.

Oshawa fire chief Derrick Clark said he was on call and doing some work when the alert came out and said he was immediately suspicious about it.

“Right then and there, I kind of suspected through knowing some of our procedures,” adding that if it was real, he would have been notified before the public alert. “I wouldn’t have got an alert at that level without knowing about it first of all.”

Clark said he contacted PEOC and within half an hour he was notified it was a mistake.

“I was getting a barrage of calls myself, from staff, speaking to communications, speaking to the mayor,” said Clark.

Local municipalities shared the OPG tweet, but it wasn’t until after 9 a.m. that a blast went out to cellphones informing people that the alert was false.

“Everyone was waiting for the response to come back to basically cancel it, I was assuming we were going to get an updated response and that didn’t come for a couple of hours,” said Clark.

Various regional teams are taking a look at the actions Durham took during the alert, “so we’re fully prepared to participate in the investigation," said Kilgour.

“The province has taken full responsibility for the alert and has stated at no time was this associated with the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station or Ontario Power Generation,” he added, noting Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Peter Bethlenfalvy, the MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge, have both said the same thing.

The region is open and committed to a transparent review and the public has to be made aware of the findings, he said.

“I look forward to sharing the findings of the alerting incident with this committee as it becomes available. However, the investigation lays with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management,” Kilgour stated.

If there had been an emergency at the station, the alert would have been accompanied with sirens going off and indoor warnings issued, Kilgour said.

— With files from Reka Szekely

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: Durham Region officials knew within one minute an alert issued by the provincial government about an 'incident' at the Pickering nuclear station was erroneous. Why did it take so long -- about 90 minutes -- before the alert was retracted? We sat in on a meeting of the Durham Nuclear Health Committee as the matter was discussed.