No more out-of-town construction fill to be dumped at Safari Road farm, vows owner

Council passed the bylaw ban on out-of-town fill last fall in the aftermath of a dumping scandal at Waterdown Garden Supplies. But three properties, including Safari Road, initially had grandfathered permission to continue accepting fill from around the GTA.

RELATED:

'I'm calling it my mousetrap': Flamborough residents catch illegal fill dumper in the act

How a local hero marshalled his neighbours, and a reporter, to stop a crime

Two fill dumping sites in Flamborough close; dump truck backups caused traffic 'madness'

Haldimand council votes to limit how much soil can be dumped without a permit

Residents have raised concerns about the quality of the incoming fill and risk of dangerous truck queues. Last week, two traffic jams forced shutdowns of dumping sites on the 8th Concession and Safari Road.

Ward Coun. Arlene VanderBeek told residents by email the site shutdowns contributed to an illegal dumping attempt foiled by angry residents on Brock Road last Thursday.

Van Horsigh argued his operation "had nothing to do" with the illegal dumping and that he doesn't want to be "lumped in" with problem properties like Waterdown Garden.

Excavators working at 653 Safari Road. | John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator

He called truck traffic problems last week an "anomaly" that won't be repeated. "We are very embarrassed about it. We do apologize to the community over it."

Neighbour Greg Robertson said he is more concerned about the amount and quality of "mystery fill" piling up next door. "They've raised the level in places something like four or five feet. How much fill do you need to build a greenhouse?" asked the Safari Road resident.

"What if some of that (fill) is contaminated? Hundreds, thousands of truckloads a year and you're telling me there is no risk to the groundwater?"

Van Horsigh said soil tests before and after dumping have been clean so far.

He said truckers are directed to dump incoming fill in "grids" that a soil consultant periodically tests for the landowner. Grading is based on an engineer-approved plan submitted to the city, he said.

Tests results are available to the city or province as needed, Singh said, along with initial soil quality documents provided by the developers or construction companies that excavated the soil in the first place.

The city has said it will request final soil tests after the project is complete.

Graystone Fill Management Inc.'s sign with dumping rules. | John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec