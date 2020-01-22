No more out-of-town construction fill to be dumped at Safari Road farm, vows owner

A contractor fined for dumping out-of-town construction fill on a Safari Road farm says he broke no rules — but from now on the site will only take local soil to satisfy the city.
Singh Greenhouses and its contractor, Graystone Fill Management, both argue they have always met the conditions of a grandfathered permit — extended last year by the city — to spread "clean, tested" soil on the 100-acre Flamborough farm.
The long-term plan for the property is to build a large new greenhouse, said Hardeep Singh of the family-owned cucumber farm. "We've been in business here for 32 years. We are not dumping and walking away," said Singh, who met The Spectator on site Tuesday.
But it's not clear when – or if – the city will allow the farm to reopen to the dump trucks so unpopular with residents.
Bylaw officers slapped a $400 ticket on the site manager last week and directed the property be temporarily closed, arguing it ran afoul of a council ban on dumping out-of-town construction fill. Via email Tuesday, the city would only say it is considering "next steps."
Graystone's Chad van Horsigh said he disagrees with the ticket but won't contest it. Instead, he and the landowner expect to resume operations soon with "Hamilton soil only."
"We could fight it, but we don't want to," said van Horsigh, who believes the city's extension of the pre-ban permit allowed the property to legally accept soil from around the GTA until Aug. 31.
"We want to be the poster child of how to work with the city under the new bylaw."
Council passed the bylaw ban on out-of-town fill last fall in the aftermath of a dumping scandal at Waterdown Garden Supplies. But three properties, including Safari Road, initially had grandfathered permission to continue accepting fill from around the GTA.
RELATED:
'I'm calling it my mousetrap': Flamborough residents catch illegal fill dumper in the act
How a local hero marshalled his neighbours, and a reporter, to stop a crime
Two fill dumping sites in Flamborough close; dump truck backups caused traffic 'madness'
Haldimand council votes to limit how much soil can be dumped without a permit
Residents have raised concerns about the quality of the incoming fill and risk of dangerous truck queues. Last week, two traffic jams forced shutdowns of dumping sites on the 8th Concession and Safari Road.
Ward Coun. Arlene VanderBeek told residents by email the site shutdowns contributed to an illegal dumping attempt foiled by angry residents on Brock Road last Thursday.
Van Horsigh argued his operation "had nothing to do" with the illegal dumping and that he doesn't want to be "lumped in" with problem properties like Waterdown Garden.
He called truck traffic problems last week an "anomaly" that won't be repeated. "We are very embarrassed about it. We do apologize to the community over it."
Neighbour Greg Robertson said he is more concerned about the amount and quality of "mystery fill" piling up next door. "They've raised the level in places something like four or five feet. How much fill do you need to build a greenhouse?" asked the Safari Road resident.
"What if some of that (fill) is contaminated? Hundreds, thousands of truckloads a year and you're telling me there is no risk to the groundwater?"
Van Horsigh said soil tests before and after dumping have been clean so far.
He said truckers are directed to dump incoming fill in "grids" that a soil consultant periodically tests for the landowner. Grading is based on an engineer-approved plan submitted to the city, he said.
Tests results are available to the city or province as needed, Singh said, along with initial soil quality documents provided by the developers or construction companies that excavated the soil in the first place.
The city has said it will request final soil tests after the project is complete.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
A contractor fined for dumping out-of-town construction fill on a Safari Road farm says he broke no rules — but from now on the site will only take local soil to satisfy the city.
Singh Greenhouses and its contractor, Graystone Fill Management, both argue they have always met the conditions of a grandfathered permit — extended last year by the city — to spread "clean, tested" soil on the 100-acre Flamborough farm.
The long-term plan for the property is to build a large new greenhouse, said Hardeep Singh of the family-owned cucumber farm. "We've been in business here for 32 years. We are not dumping and walking away," said Singh, who met The Spectator on site Tuesday.
But it's not clear when – or if – the city will allow the farm to reopen to the dump trucks so unpopular with residents.
Bylaw officers slapped a $400 ticket on the site manager last week and directed the property be temporarily closed, arguing it ran afoul of a council ban on dumping out-of-town construction fill. Via email Tuesday, the city would only say it is considering "next steps."
Graystone's Chad van Horsigh said he disagrees with the ticket but won't contest it. Instead, he and the landowner expect to resume operations soon with "Hamilton soil only."
"We could fight it, but we don't want to," said van Horsigh, who believes the city's extension of the pre-ban permit allowed the property to legally accept soil from around the GTA until Aug. 31.
"We want to be the poster child of how to work with the city under the new bylaw."
Council passed the bylaw ban on out-of-town fill last fall in the aftermath of a dumping scandal at Waterdown Garden Supplies. But three properties, including Safari Road, initially had grandfathered permission to continue accepting fill from around the GTA.
RELATED:
'I'm calling it my mousetrap': Flamborough residents catch illegal fill dumper in the act
How a local hero marshalled his neighbours, and a reporter, to stop a crime
Two fill dumping sites in Flamborough close; dump truck backups caused traffic 'madness'
Haldimand council votes to limit how much soil can be dumped without a permit
Residents have raised concerns about the quality of the incoming fill and risk of dangerous truck queues. Last week, two traffic jams forced shutdowns of dumping sites on the 8th Concession and Safari Road.
Ward Coun. Arlene VanderBeek told residents by email the site shutdowns contributed to an illegal dumping attempt foiled by angry residents on Brock Road last Thursday.
Van Horsigh argued his operation "had nothing to do" with the illegal dumping and that he doesn't want to be "lumped in" with problem properties like Waterdown Garden.
He called truck traffic problems last week an "anomaly" that won't be repeated. "We are very embarrassed about it. We do apologize to the community over it."
Neighbour Greg Robertson said he is more concerned about the amount and quality of "mystery fill" piling up next door. "They've raised the level in places something like four or five feet. How much fill do you need to build a greenhouse?" asked the Safari Road resident.
"What if some of that (fill) is contaminated? Hundreds, thousands of truckloads a year and you're telling me there is no risk to the groundwater?"
Van Horsigh said soil tests before and after dumping have been clean so far.
He said truckers are directed to dump incoming fill in "grids" that a soil consultant periodically tests for the landowner. Grading is based on an engineer-approved plan submitted to the city, he said.
Tests results are available to the city or province as needed, Singh said, along with initial soil quality documents provided by the developers or construction companies that excavated the soil in the first place.
The city has said it will request final soil tests after the project is complete.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
A contractor fined for dumping out-of-town construction fill on a Safari Road farm says he broke no rules — but from now on the site will only take local soil to satisfy the city.
Singh Greenhouses and its contractor, Graystone Fill Management, both argue they have always met the conditions of a grandfathered permit — extended last year by the city — to spread "clean, tested" soil on the 100-acre Flamborough farm.
The long-term plan for the property is to build a large new greenhouse, said Hardeep Singh of the family-owned cucumber farm. "We've been in business here for 32 years. We are not dumping and walking away," said Singh, who met The Spectator on site Tuesday.
But it's not clear when – or if – the city will allow the farm to reopen to the dump trucks so unpopular with residents.
Bylaw officers slapped a $400 ticket on the site manager last week and directed the property be temporarily closed, arguing it ran afoul of a council ban on dumping out-of-town construction fill. Via email Tuesday, the city would only say it is considering "next steps."
Graystone's Chad van Horsigh said he disagrees with the ticket but won't contest it. Instead, he and the landowner expect to resume operations soon with "Hamilton soil only."
"We could fight it, but we don't want to," said van Horsigh, who believes the city's extension of the pre-ban permit allowed the property to legally accept soil from around the GTA until Aug. 31.
"We want to be the poster child of how to work with the city under the new bylaw."
Council passed the bylaw ban on out-of-town fill last fall in the aftermath of a dumping scandal at Waterdown Garden Supplies. But three properties, including Safari Road, initially had grandfathered permission to continue accepting fill from around the GTA.
RELATED:
'I'm calling it my mousetrap': Flamborough residents catch illegal fill dumper in the act
How a local hero marshalled his neighbours, and a reporter, to stop a crime
Two fill dumping sites in Flamborough close; dump truck backups caused traffic 'madness'
Haldimand council votes to limit how much soil can be dumped without a permit
Residents have raised concerns about the quality of the incoming fill and risk of dangerous truck queues. Last week, two traffic jams forced shutdowns of dumping sites on the 8th Concession and Safari Road.
Ward Coun. Arlene VanderBeek told residents by email the site shutdowns contributed to an illegal dumping attempt foiled by angry residents on Brock Road last Thursday.
Van Horsigh argued his operation "had nothing to do" with the illegal dumping and that he doesn't want to be "lumped in" with problem properties like Waterdown Garden.
He called truck traffic problems last week an "anomaly" that won't be repeated. "We are very embarrassed about it. We do apologize to the community over it."
Neighbour Greg Robertson said he is more concerned about the amount and quality of "mystery fill" piling up next door. "They've raised the level in places something like four or five feet. How much fill do you need to build a greenhouse?" asked the Safari Road resident.
"What if some of that (fill) is contaminated? Hundreds, thousands of truckloads a year and you're telling me there is no risk to the groundwater?"
Van Horsigh said soil tests before and after dumping have been clean so far.
He said truckers are directed to dump incoming fill in "grids" that a soil consultant periodically tests for the landowner. Grading is based on an engineer-approved plan submitted to the city, he said.
Tests results are available to the city or province as needed, Singh said, along with initial soil quality documents provided by the developers or construction companies that excavated the soil in the first place.
The city has said it will request final soil tests after the project is complete.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec