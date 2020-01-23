Paramedics stuck at Hamilton ERs cause delays to life-threatening calls: union

Most troubling, was the significant hike in how often paramedics were stuck for hours in the emergency department, with their ambulances off the road, while they waited to transfer their patients.

The number of times it took two hours or longer to off-load patients at the hospital swelled 26 per cent to 4,390 patients in 2019.

"These long off-load delays have been identified as the most significant contributor to narrowed ambulance resource availability," said Sanderson.

Despite the longer off-load delays and increased call volumes, Hamilton's paramedic service managed to have fewer times last year when there was one or zero ambulances to respond to calls which is known as a code zero event.

There were 80 code zero events in 2019, down from 96 the year before. They lasted one hour on average.

The improvement was partly due to one extra ambulance on the road round-the-clock starting in April after city council approved the addition in its budget. But existing paramedics also worked longer hours last year.

"We had a higher level of overtime shift coverage to ensure absences are replaced as well as to proactively place additional ambulance capacity into place for large known public events that typically place a draw on resources," said Sanderson.

Other factors that helped reduce ambulance shortages was the province paying for a neonatal intensive care unit transfer vehicle because the crew also helped out with other ambulance responses.

In addition, the paramedic service changed how its ambulances are deployed such as what type of resources are at different stations, end-of-shift-relief policies and what happens when there are shortages.

jfrketich@thespec.com

905-526-3349 | @Jfrketich

