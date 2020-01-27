What's Going on Here? Waterdown north-south bypass

News 06:00 AM by Mac Christie Flamborough Review

Burke Street is being extended to connect Dundas Street to Mountain Brow Road and Waterdown Road, as part of the Waterdown north-south bypass.

JUST THE FACTS

• Burke Street is currently under construction and Mountain Brow Road has been closed to through traffic at King Road.

• Once complete, traffic will flow directly from Burke Street to Mountain Brow Road, which will then connect to Waterdown Road and Highway 403.

• City of Hamilton waterfront development manager Gavin Norman said the work is slated to be complete in 2020. Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said cited September as the completion date.

• Norman said there is still property to acquire to widen Mountain Brow Road.

• The city has contributed $70 million to the bypass project, which includes the east-west bypass and some of the upgrades to Parkside Drive (completed in 2019).

