Hamilton Naturalists' Club urges council to take lead on multi-government rescue for Chedoke and Cootes

The Hamilton Naturalists' Club is urging city council to take the lead on a recovery plan for the long-maligned Chedoke Creek after a massive sewage spill.

In a letter to council, the club says a plan to tackle environmental degradation of the creek and Cootes Paradise should involve the provincial and federal governments.

"Given the magnitude of the challenge that's facing the city, I think looking at things realistically, we need all hands on deck," Gord McNulty, conservation and education director, told The Spectator.

The 600-member club's call to action comes amid public outrage over a 24-billion-litre sewage spill into the creek between 2014 and 2018 due to a partially open tank gate. The letter this week characterizes that uproar as an "unprecedented outcry" for council to "execute a plan of which we can all be proud."

In November, The Spectator revealed city staff and councillors — between this term and last — kept the magnitude and duration of the disaster secret for more than a year.

Leaked confidential staff reports cited officials' concern of regulatory fines and litigation. Not sharing that information sooner has "undermined confidence in the ability of council to tackle this debacle as an urgent priority," the letter said.

McNulty said the city's initiative to improve sewer outflow monitoring and publicize discharges is positive, but more needs to be done. The city should enlist the help of the province and Ottawa to rehabilitate the befouled waterway after decades of urban encroachment and sewage discharges.

"Ultimately, the creek flows out to the harbour and Lake Ontario. It's all part of the Great Lakes ecosystem, really."

Such a multi-jurisdictional rehabilitation effort was orchestrated under the direction of the Hamilton Harbour Remedial Action Plan. All three levels of government and private partners contributed to a $140-million strategy to encase a coal tar pile in the harbour known as Randle Reef.

When the spill was discovered in July 2018, the city shut the gate and notified the public of the spill — but not its scope or duration.