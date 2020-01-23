Could provincial task force studying alternatives to cancelled LRT recommend ... LRT?

The provincial government has named five members to a controversial task force meant to recommend alternatives to Hamilton's cancelled LRT — in a hurry.

But diehard LRT supporters argue the composition of the provincial task force suggests light rail transit may yet be resurrected in Hamilton.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney killed Hamilton's long-planned light rail transit line in the midst of project bidding last December, but vowed the city could keep the $1-billion budget for other projects.

The task force revealed Thursday can look at a variety of alternatives — including highways, express buses or even a new LRT — before offering "preliminary advice" to Mulroney as early as next month.

The task force is to meet next week and will be chaired by former Liberal MP Tony Valeri, a vice-president at pro-LRT steel company ArcelorMittal Dofasco.

Other appointees include Hamilton city manager Janette Smith, journalist Richard Brennan, McMaster University transportation expert Saiedeh Razavi and pro-LRT union director Anthony Primerano.

Hamilton Community Foundation head Terry Cooke suggested on Twitter the group "is a promising development" for LRT supporters. "They are without exception fiercely independent and thoughtful citizens," he wrote. "Perhaps our best opportunity as a community to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat."

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, a staunch LRT supporter, reiterated his opposition to Ontario's "inequitable treatment of Hamilton." But he also praised the "respected" task force appointees and added he is "hopeful this task force will find the LRT is the best investment for the City of Hamilton."

Not everyone is still on track with light rail transit, however.

Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, a past LRT supporter, noted the province is open to spending the $1 billion on roads and highways. "I supported LRT because I didn't want to send a billion dollars back, but if we're going to get it anyway, then let's spread it around the city," said the Ancaster councillor, who wants to make a delegation to the task force.