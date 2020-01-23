Members unveiled for controversial task force that will recommend alternatives to cancelled Hamilton LRT

The provincial task force formed to recommend alternatives to Hamilton's cancelled LRT includes executives from a steel company and construction union, a veteran journalist, a McMaster University professor and the city's top bureaucrat.

The Progressive Conservative government announced the task force members Thursday — less than six weeks before the group is supposed to give "preliminary advice" to Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney on how to spend $1 billion originally budgeted for light rail transit.

Aside from city manager Janette Smith, the members include:

•Tony Valeri, a vice-president with ArcelorMittal Dofasco and a former federal transportation minister;