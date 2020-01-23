Shootings loom over Hamilton police budget talks

Gun crime — with 47 shootings in Hamilton last year — looms large across the city, but not in the 2020 police budget.

This was one city councillor's criticism Thursday as elected officials grilled police Chief Eric Girt over a proposed 4.02 per cent increase that would add $6.64 million to the overall $172 million budget.

"Somehow we have to get a handle on this proliferation of guns in our community and the gun violence," Coun. Brad Clark said.

After a record year for shootings, it's "incomprehensible," he added, that the police disbanded its Make Safe task force in April after announcing the initiative to crack down on gun play in February.

Coun. John-Paul Danko echoed Clark, saying police's public statements that some shootings are "targeted" is "not exactly comforting" for neighbours. "It's not sufficient for us to say, 'Well, it was targeted. Don't worry about it.'"

Girt agreed the label offers little consolation for the general public but said the idea is to explain some shootings aren't indiscriminate and could potentially be related to criminal activity.

Gun violence is a GTA-wide problem that Hamilton police and law enforcement agencies in the region are trying to address, he added. "We're certainly not an anomaly."

In an interview, Deputy Chief Frank Bergen said the task force drew on existing officers, but no additional complement.

"Initially, there was an impact, but it was not able to be sustained with our staffing challenges throughout the year in 2019."

Instead, the strategy to tackle guns and gangs shifted to a "whole-of-service response" with sharing of intelligence with more front-line officers, Bergen said. "This week alone we've taken six firearms off the street."