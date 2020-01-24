‘Significant’ rainfall forecast for Hamilton-Haldimand

There goes all that snow - at least for a while.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying Hamilton and Haldimand are likely to be hit by a ‘significant’ rainfall Friday night.
Rain is expected to begin this evening and then taper off or change to snow Saturday evening. Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected.
The frozen ground and snowpack will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
Local ponding on streets is possible, especially where storm drains are covered in snow or ice.
