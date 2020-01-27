Luxury Homes: This Hamilton mansion can be yours for $5 million

This 1.5-acre property is on the Niagara Escarpment, a short distance away from Webster Falls Park in Dundas. This residence features a magnificent living room, indoor pool and sauna, studio, billiard room and two-car garage.

"The grounds are very private, but for the regular visits of wandering deer. A small stream traverses the property which backs onto the forests of the Niagara Escarpment — comfortably viewed from a large cedar deck, or balcony off the master suite; all just steps away from great hiking on the Bruce Trail and picturesque walks to Tew's Falls and the Dundas Peak," says the listing.

Listing agent: Drew Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc., 905-689-9223, global.remax.com.

This 78-acre property features an airplane hangar, restored barn and 5,200 square-foot home. | Remax.ca

Location: 341 Mountsberg Rd.

Asking price: $4,979,000

Size: 5,216 square-foot home on 78 acres

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 5

This unique property features an airplane hanger, entertainment pavilion and a restored century barn all on 78 acres.

"Open concept main floor has many features such as gorgeous custom kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and a gas fireplace. Main master suite includes washer and dryer, large walk-in closet and a walkout to the upper balcony. Upper level features three bedrooms, each with bathroom access. Lower level has a superb in-law suite with another gorgeous custom kitchen, laundry, master suite and two bedrooms," boasts the listing.

Listing agent: Rob Golfi, Re/Max Escarpment Golfi Realty Inc., 905-575-7700, remax.ca.

This listing comes with 47 acres of property perfect for harvesting crops. | Remax.ca

Location: 2832 Glancaster Rd.

Asking price: $1,950,000

Size: 4,000 square feet of living space on 47 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

This two-storey home comes with 47 acres of property perfect for harvesting crops. In addition, the listing boasts a 2,300-square-foot barn with hydro and a stable for horses.

"The main floor features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large living room perfect for an adult retreat. Master bedroom offers a five-piece ensuite for a relaxing spa-like getaway, the other three bedrooms are generous in size and can access the four-piece main bath. Fully finished lower level offer a spacious recreation room, kitchen, two-piece bath and walk-in closet," according to the listing.

Listing agent: Rob Golfi, Re/Max Escarpment Golfi Realty Inc., 905-575-7700, remax.ca.

Custom eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and heated floors. | Remax.ca

Location: 200 Colleen Cres.

Asking price: $1,699,900

Size: 3,567 square-foot home on .62 acre lot

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4.5

This Ancaster home boasts six bedrooms, double car garage with a circular wrap driveway and a fully private backyard. There's a custom eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and heated floors.

"Master bedroom retreat features 10-foot vaulted plaster ceiling, stunning five-piece master ensuite and walk-in closet. Large bedroom over the garage perfect size to be used as a home office or upper level living space. All bathrooms complete with granite countertops and glass showers. Fully finished basement rec-room with beautiful Wainscotting, three-piece washroom, massive cold-room and private theatre room with tiered seating with built-in surround sound and projector/screen," reads the listing.

Listing agent: Rob Golfi, Re/Max Escarpment Golfi Realty Inc., 905-575-7700, remax.ca.

This Ancaster gem is close to nature and minutes from the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. | rightathomerealty.com

Location: 1030 Sulphur Springs Rd.

Asking price: $2,195,000

Size: Approximately 10 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

This property includes a private master bedroom retreat with separate sitting area, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and more. It's also close to conservation lands and the rail trail.

"Sophisticated elegance surrounded by lush green conservation wilderness, gorgeous property with luxury and privacy," according to the listing.

Listing agent: Tony Rico, Right at Home Realty Inc. Brokerage, 416-729-9554, rightathomerealty.com.

Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com

