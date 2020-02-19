Freelton couple return from their seventh continent

Bryan O’Gorman started a bucket list when he was 25. After decades of work and travel, the Freelton resident finally completed the last item on his list — Antarctica.

“God’s creation is unique wherever you go and Antarctica was particularly satisfying because it’s so pristine,” O'Gorman, who is a pastor, said of his recent visit.

He and his wife of five years, Peggy Grall first met while working with migrant children in China and they’ve been travelling with a purpose together ever since. This trip, they said, felt “decadent” because it was travel strictly for travel’s sake.

“Each of the continents that we’ve been on together, each one of them (we've) been there kind of working with some organization,” he said.

“It kind of commands your respect and awe." — Peggy O'Gorman

Antarctica marked the seventh continent for both — something Grall hadn’t realized until the trip.

“We were talking about it and I said to somebody, ‘Oh, this is his seventh continent, this is what this trip is about,’ and he nudged me and says, ‘It’s yours too,’ ” she said. "There's a certain amount of joy or satisfaction in saying you've been to all the different continents."

The nature lovers found a passion for the cold land found at the end of the earth and said the experts and researchers maintained strict control over their group.

In fact, before getting in the boat to go to ashore, each passenger had to put their feet in a disinfecting bath.

"When we got to shore, you weren’t permitted to take anything there or leave anything there,” he added, noting that included deep footprints in the snow. "They have to be cleared up so the penguins didn't fall in the footprints."

The Antarctic Treaty System was ratified in 1959 by 12 countries including America and the United Kingdom, and went into effect in 1961. As the only continent that doesn’t have an Indigenous population, the system was set up to protect the ice sheet for scientific research.