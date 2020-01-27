Fire marshal called to probe suspicious Flamborough trailer fire

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a suspicious fire that broke out in vacant trailers at the back of a property off Concession Road 12 Sunday night.

When fire crews arrived at the Flamborough site around 11:15 p.m., they found two trailers on fire, deputy fire chief Dan Milovanovic said in an email.

"The crews spent some time extinguishing the fire due to its remote location from the road," he said.

At the time of the call, it was unclear who owned the property, said Hamilton police Const. Lorraine Edwards.