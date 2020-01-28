Hamilton public elementary, Catholic schools to be hit by more strikes

Hamilton public elementary schools are expected to be closed three times over the next two weeks as local teachers hit the picket lines.

And the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) announced Tuesday it is holding a provincewide walkout Feb. 4.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said in a memo to members Monday that it will hold provincewide walkouts once a week and escalate its rotating strikes if a deal is not reached with the province by Jan. 31.

This news comes after the union already announced public elementary school teachers in Hamilton would take part in a one-day strike Jan. 31.