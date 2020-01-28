How Hamilton is preparing for coronavirus

In a post on its website, Hamilton Health Sciences says it is proactively screening patients at all of its sites. Patients are being asked about their symptoms, whether they have travelled to Wuhan, China, and if they've come in contact with someone who might have coronavirus.

"If they are at risk of having the virus, they will be taken to a special isolation room until a diagnosis can be confirmed," the post reads.

The hospitals are also stocking up on protective gear and making infection prevention and control staff available to employees seeking advice at all times of the day.

St. Joseph's Healthcare

Spokesperson Maria Hayes said St. Joe's is working with Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Public Health and community partners on a city-wide preparedness approach to the illness.

Messaging was sent out to all staff and physicians Monday stating the hospital's infection prevention and control department "has been actively preparing for weeks."

The hospital is screening patients for fever, travel to Wuhan, China and contact with anyone who was in Wuhan within the last 14 days.

St. Joe's says it has all personal protective equipment required for assessing patients who might have coronavirus.

Hamilton Paramedics

Hamilton Paramedic Service Supt. Dave Thompson said paramedics are taking the same precautions they did before coronavirus but "we are well aware that the virus is down the road in Toronto."

Thompson said paramedics are already using the personal protective equipment the World Health Organization recommends they use. Though it is not out of the ordinary, paramedics are asking patients for information about their symptoms and if they've travelled anywhere recently.

McMaster University

In a post on McMaster's Daily News site, the university says its environmental and occupational health support services "is continuing to monitor the situation and will follow any recommendations made by Canadian public health agencies."

On Monday, McMaster released a statement after a photo circulated "of what appears to be a quarantine notice in residence related to a possible coronavirus infection."

"McMaster has confirmed that this sign was false, and there is no cause for concern," reads the statement.

Mohawk College

The college sent out messaging to staff and students Monday, acknowledging that while the coronavirus outbreak is attracting media attention, the risk to Canadians remains low.

The college encouraged students and staff "to practice good hygiene to limit the spread of illness, which includes seasonal colds and flu that are typically more active at this time of year."

It advised students to stay home if they have a cold or the flu and to avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms or look sick.

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

Dina Carlucci, director of marketing and communications for the Hamilton airport, said: "At this point Hamilton International Airport has not been notified by the Public Health Agency of Canada about additional screening measures required at the Airport but would certainly co-operate with any such measures if they are required."

There are no flights to or from China out of or into the Hamilton airport.

