From Wilmot Township to the king of Canadian cannabis

WATERLOO REGION — The familiar ping of his BlackBerry phone tries to distract Bruce Linton during an interview inside his Ottawa office Thursday morning. It chimes a second time. And then a third.

Linton, who made a name for himself as the co-founder and former chief executive of one of the world's largest publicly traded cannabis companies before he was fired last year, is never far from his Waterloo Region roots.

"Having grown up there, it contributed to my work ethic because the region is full of entrepreneurs," said Linton, 53, who was raised on a farm just west of St. Agatha and attended Waterloo Oxford District Secondary School before attending Carlton University in the mid-1980s.

The small community of farmers in Wilmot Township taught Linton that when the farm tractor breaks, you can't just call it quits for the day — you need to find a solution. The same mantra applies to starting a business.

"You can be a genius entrepreneur, but you better have a hard work ethic and an attitude that says 'it's going to work because it has to.'"

The cannabis world was stunned when the outspoken executive was fired from cannabis firm Canopy Growth last July. The company operates inside the former Hershey plant in Smiths Falls and was the first federally licensed cannabis producer in North America.

It was also the first to appear on the New York Stock Exchange, and is among the largest cannabis companies in the world. His termination was blamed on poor financial results.

Linton signed a noncompete clause when he left that prohibits him from working with other cannabis companies in Canada. He says he recently signed an extension on that clause, originally set to expire on July 2, but he wouldn't say when the new extension ends.

Linton is now an adviser for Michigan-based Gage Cannabis and Toronto-based Mind Medicine, a research firm focused on discovering and developing medicines based on psychedelics. He is also the co-founder of Ruckify, an Ottawa-based tech company that facilitates peer-to-peer rentals for tools, equipment and space.

So how does the farm kid from Wilmot Township go on to found one of the biggest pot companies in the world?