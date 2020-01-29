Police considering attending fewer autopsies when Hamilton cases moved to Toronto

Hamilton police are weighing policy changes to reduce how often officers will travel to Toronto for autopsies during death investigations, once the local forensic pathology unit closes.
The controversial decision to close the Hamilton Regional Forensic Pathology Unit (HRFPU) and move its more than 1,300-a-year forensic autopsies to Toronto will impact police. But the exact cost may only be known after the move happens, anticipated later this year.
The Spectator has learned that senior Hamilton police met with Ontario's chief coroner, the deputy chief pathologist and the regional coroner to discuss the impacts and ways to mitigate problems last week.
"They came to alleviate some of our concerns," said Supt. Paul Hamilton.
What police learned is that some of the changes will make things easier, such as eliminating the need to send Hamilton police forensic investigators to the morgue to take finger prints or photographs — this can now be done in Toronto by Centre of Forensic Science staff, he said.
But other changes will be harder, such as a longer turnaround time for autopsies and the need for officers to travel to Toronto, particularly in homicides and sudden deaths of young children.
"We're thinking it will work out almost to be neutral," Hamilton said of the cost of the changes.
Last July Hamilton's forensic pathology staff, who work out of Hamilton General Hospital, were blindsided by the decision of Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer and chief forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Pollanen to close the unit. The decision has been embroiled in controversy, in part, because Huyer and Pollanen made the decision while the Death Investigation Oversight Council was investigating a complaint against them by a former director of the HRFPU.
Hamilton police have declined to comment in detail about the impact of the pending closure until now.
In a letter sent to Mayor Fred Eisenberger last week Hamilton forensic pathologist Dr. Elena Bulakhtina expressed concern about the unknown costs the city could face because of the move. The turn around time for autopsies in Toronto is three to four days, she said in the letter obtained by The Spectator, adding that this will lead to delays in releasing crime scenes and extra travel for police.
Eisenberger has already appealed to the solicitor general to halt the closure.
Typically in Hamilton autopsies for homicides are done within a day.
Hamilton Police Association president Clint Twolan said he's concerned about the impact the move will have on officers, including more demands for overtime and also a decreased quality of service if officer's are tied up with bodies or crime scenes.
"The issue should have been addressed," he said.
Hamilton said the police service is not considering hiring any additional officers because of the pending forensic pathology move.
"There has never been any discussion about hiring additional staff," he said.
That's in part because the service is looking at reducing how often officers attend autopsies.
Last year there were 13 homicides and two pediatric deaths where detectives attended autopsies. The way these cases are handled will not change and it is these cases where police will see impacts.
But there were also 47 other cases where police attended autopsies, these include coroner's cases ranging from overdoses to unclear sudden deaths.
Hamilton said the police service has been looking at other police services and best practices around the province. They found most other police services do not attend all of these autopsies, he said.
"We're reviewing, in those 47 incidents if we really needed to be there," he said.
Hamilton said police also had questions around considerations for victims and their families.
For instance, what happens if, for religious reasons, there is a need for a fast turnaround for funeral services? Hamilton said police were assured these types of concerns will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.
While some of the regions that the Hamilton unit serviced have already moved to Toronto, local cases remain here. Police have not been told a firm end date.
"We'll continue to review on a regular basis," Hamilton said.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
Hamilton police are weighing policy changes to reduce how often officers will travel to Toronto for autopsies during death investigations, once the local forensic pathology unit closes.
The controversial decision to close the Hamilton Regional Forensic Pathology Unit (HRFPU) and move its more than 1,300-a-year forensic autopsies to Toronto will impact police. But the exact cost may only be known after the move happens, anticipated later this year.
The Spectator has learned that senior Hamilton police met with Ontario's chief coroner, the deputy chief pathologist and the regional coroner to discuss the impacts and ways to mitigate problems last week.
"They came to alleviate some of our concerns," said Supt. Paul Hamilton.
What police learned is that some of the changes will make things easier, such as eliminating the need to send Hamilton police forensic investigators to the morgue to take finger prints or photographs — this can now be done in Toronto by Centre of Forensic Science staff, he said.
But other changes will be harder, such as a longer turnaround time for autopsies and the need for officers to travel to Toronto, particularly in homicides and sudden deaths of young children.
"We're thinking it will work out almost to be neutral," Hamilton said of the cost of the changes.
Last July Hamilton's forensic pathology staff, who work out of Hamilton General Hospital, were blindsided by the decision of Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer and chief forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Pollanen to close the unit. The decision has been embroiled in controversy, in part, because Huyer and Pollanen made the decision while the Death Investigation Oversight Council was investigating a complaint against them by a former director of the HRFPU.
Hamilton police have declined to comment in detail about the impact of the pending closure until now.
In a letter sent to Mayor Fred Eisenberger last week Hamilton forensic pathologist Dr. Elena Bulakhtina expressed concern about the unknown costs the city could face because of the move. The turn around time for autopsies in Toronto is three to four days, she said in the letter obtained by The Spectator, adding that this will lead to delays in releasing crime scenes and extra travel for police.
Eisenberger has already appealed to the solicitor general to halt the closure.
Typically in Hamilton autopsies for homicides are done within a day.
Hamilton Police Association president Clint Twolan said he's concerned about the impact the move will have on officers, including more demands for overtime and also a decreased quality of service if officer's are tied up with bodies or crime scenes.
"The issue should have been addressed," he said.
Hamilton said the police service is not considering hiring any additional officers because of the pending forensic pathology move.
"There has never been any discussion about hiring additional staff," he said.
That's in part because the service is looking at reducing how often officers attend autopsies.
Last year there were 13 homicides and two pediatric deaths where detectives attended autopsies. The way these cases are handled will not change and it is these cases where police will see impacts.
But there were also 47 other cases where police attended autopsies, these include coroner's cases ranging from overdoses to unclear sudden deaths.
Hamilton said the police service has been looking at other police services and best practices around the province. They found most other police services do not attend all of these autopsies, he said.
"We're reviewing, in those 47 incidents if we really needed to be there," he said.
Hamilton said police also had questions around considerations for victims and their families.
For instance, what happens if, for religious reasons, there is a need for a fast turnaround for funeral services? Hamilton said police were assured these types of concerns will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.
While some of the regions that the Hamilton unit serviced have already moved to Toronto, local cases remain here. Police have not been told a firm end date.
"We'll continue to review on a regular basis," Hamilton said.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
Hamilton police are weighing policy changes to reduce how often officers will travel to Toronto for autopsies during death investigations, once the local forensic pathology unit closes.
The controversial decision to close the Hamilton Regional Forensic Pathology Unit (HRFPU) and move its more than 1,300-a-year forensic autopsies to Toronto will impact police. But the exact cost may only be known after the move happens, anticipated later this year.
The Spectator has learned that senior Hamilton police met with Ontario's chief coroner, the deputy chief pathologist and the regional coroner to discuss the impacts and ways to mitigate problems last week.
"They came to alleviate some of our concerns," said Supt. Paul Hamilton.
What police learned is that some of the changes will make things easier, such as eliminating the need to send Hamilton police forensic investigators to the morgue to take finger prints or photographs — this can now be done in Toronto by Centre of Forensic Science staff, he said.
But other changes will be harder, such as a longer turnaround time for autopsies and the need for officers to travel to Toronto, particularly in homicides and sudden deaths of young children.
"We're thinking it will work out almost to be neutral," Hamilton said of the cost of the changes.
Last July Hamilton's forensic pathology staff, who work out of Hamilton General Hospital, were blindsided by the decision of Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer and chief forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Pollanen to close the unit. The decision has been embroiled in controversy, in part, because Huyer and Pollanen made the decision while the Death Investigation Oversight Council was investigating a complaint against them by a former director of the HRFPU.
Hamilton police have declined to comment in detail about the impact of the pending closure until now.
In a letter sent to Mayor Fred Eisenberger last week Hamilton forensic pathologist Dr. Elena Bulakhtina expressed concern about the unknown costs the city could face because of the move. The turn around time for autopsies in Toronto is three to four days, she said in the letter obtained by The Spectator, adding that this will lead to delays in releasing crime scenes and extra travel for police.
Eisenberger has already appealed to the solicitor general to halt the closure.
Typically in Hamilton autopsies for homicides are done within a day.
Hamilton Police Association president Clint Twolan said he's concerned about the impact the move will have on officers, including more demands for overtime and also a decreased quality of service if officer's are tied up with bodies or crime scenes.
"The issue should have been addressed," he said.
Hamilton said the police service is not considering hiring any additional officers because of the pending forensic pathology move.
"There has never been any discussion about hiring additional staff," he said.
That's in part because the service is looking at reducing how often officers attend autopsies.
Last year there were 13 homicides and two pediatric deaths where detectives attended autopsies. The way these cases are handled will not change and it is these cases where police will see impacts.
But there were also 47 other cases where police attended autopsies, these include coroner's cases ranging from overdoses to unclear sudden deaths.
Hamilton said the police service has been looking at other police services and best practices around the province. They found most other police services do not attend all of these autopsies, he said.
"We're reviewing, in those 47 incidents if we really needed to be there," he said.
Hamilton said police also had questions around considerations for victims and their families.
For instance, what happens if, for religious reasons, there is a need for a fast turnaround for funeral services? Hamilton said police were assured these types of concerns will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.
While some of the regions that the Hamilton unit serviced have already moved to Toronto, local cases remain here. Police have not been told a firm end date.
"We'll continue to review on a regular basis," Hamilton said.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec