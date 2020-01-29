Police considering attending fewer autopsies when Hamilton cases moved to Toronto

Eisenberger has already appealed to the solicitor general to halt the closure.

Typically in Hamilton autopsies for homicides are done within a day.

Hamilton Police Association president Clint Twolan said he's concerned about the impact the move will have on officers, including more demands for overtime and also a decreased quality of service if officer's are tied up with bodies or crime scenes.

"The issue should have been addressed," he said.

Hamilton said the police service is not considering hiring any additional officers because of the pending forensic pathology move.

"There has never been any discussion about hiring additional staff," he said.

That's in part because the service is looking at reducing how often officers attend autopsies.

Last year there were 13 homicides and two pediatric deaths where detectives attended autopsies. The way these cases are handled will not change and it is these cases where police will see impacts.

But there were also 47 other cases where police attended autopsies, these include coroner's cases ranging from overdoses to unclear sudden deaths.

Hamilton said the police service has been looking at other police services and best practices around the province. They found most other police services do not attend all of these autopsies, he said.

"We're reviewing, in those 47 incidents if we really needed to be there," he said.

Hamilton said police also had questions around considerations for victims and their families.

For instance, what happens if, for religious reasons, there is a need for a fast turnaround for funeral services? Hamilton said police were assured these types of concerns will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.

While some of the regions that the Hamilton unit serviced have already moved to Toronto, local cases remain here. Police have not been told a firm end date.

"We'll continue to review on a regular basis," Hamilton said.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

