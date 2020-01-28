OPP officer struck by vehicle on Hwy. 6 near Waterdown

An OPP officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the officer, a sergeant, was directing traffic following a vehicle collision at Hwy. 6 and Parkside Drive near Waterdown shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. and transported the officer to hospital in stable condition, said Hamilton Paramedic Service Supt. Dave Thompson.

Thompson did not have information about whether anyone involved in the earlier collision was transported to hospital.