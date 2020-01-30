Hamilton sex offender charged with violating probation after victim finds online dating profile

A convicted Hamilton sex offender is back behind bars after one of his victims allegedly found the man on a dating website — a violation of his probation conditions.

Hamilton police confirmed Jeffrey Smallwood remains in custody after being arrested Friday, Jan. 24. He's charged with breaching a probation order and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

He was released on probation in August. He pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual assault in 2018.

Among his conditions was to stay off social media.