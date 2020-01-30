City to provide HSR drivers with 42 ‘end-of-line’ washrooms

The city will provide HSR drivers with 42 washrooms after bridging gaps with the union to avoid a strike.
Access to washrooms for drivers was one of the main points of discussion during talks, Eric Tuck, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 107, said Tuesday.
But time to use the washroom was another sticking point, Tuck said. "We achieved both."
Tuck said drivers will have a five-minute "decompression break" for every hour of driving.
During that break, they can stretch their legs or use a washroom that's to be installed at the end of lines, he said.
Tuck said the washroom issue has been a "flash point" for drivers and riders.
Typically, drivers are forced to step into Tim Hortons along routes to use washrooms.
If they're occupied, it can take a few minutes to make it back to the bus, Tuck said. "You're now 10 minutes late and people are getting upset."
Tuck also noted the breaks will help address health issues associated with sitting for long periods of time.
"This has been a problem industry wide. That's why we've taken it on."
City spokesperson Amanda Kinnaird said the 42 washrooms will be installed over three years.
The "self-contained restrooms" are currently out for tender. The tender notice specifies end of lines are typically in suburban areas where there are no facilities.
"The first installations would take place sometime this year after the new contract is awarded, concrete works and electrical hookups are completed," Kinnaird wrote in an email.
She noted the cost is not known because bids have not yet been received.
Tuck said HSR's roughly 560 drivers ought to have the same access to washrooms as other city staff who work in buildings. "As an employer, you have a responsibility to provide these."
In November, the union rejected the city's contract offer.
Last week during budget talks, councillors applauded staff, the union and drivers for reaching a new four-year collective agreement.
Coun. Tom Jackson said he was pleased talks resulted in "labour peace" and averted a strike just before Christmas.
Apart from washrooms, wages were an issue, Tuck noted. Local 107, which has 800 members in total, settled for a 1.75 per cent wage increase, a "compromise" from the two per cent it had sought.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
