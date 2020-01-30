How Hamilton schools are responding to coronavirus

"The Public Health Office is recommending you avoid crowds and public areas like restaurants. This will be difficult with the Lunar New Year celebrations upon us — but we urge you to use good judgment," reads the note, signed by principal Bill Ironside and vice-principal Diana Reid.

"Wear a mask (provided by medical) if you are not feeling well to prevent the spread of germs, and to prevent germs from spreading to you," the note adds.

Hamilton Public Health, however, says people should only avoid public places if they feel sick, taking the same precautions as they would during flu season.

"If you're coughing, sneezing, have a fever, you should certainly stay home," said Michelle Baird, director of epidemiology, wellness and communicable disease at Hamilton Public Health.

She doesn't recommend people wear masks, as they can be ineffective at preventing illness if people are putting the same mask on and taking it off or getting them wet.

Medical experts say there's no clear evidence showing medical masks prevent the wearer from getting sick, but used properly, they might stop a sick person from spreading the illness.

McMaster student wears a medical mask. | John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator

Like the HWDSB, the York Region District School Board is urging parents not to send students to school wearing masks. In a letter sent to parents Monday, Louise Sirisko, the York board's director of education, said public health agencies are not recommending people wear masks and that wearing them "heightens anxiety."

The letter came as nearly 10,000 people signed a York region petition asking school boards to allow students to wear masks. The petition also states boards should ask children to self-quarantine for 17 days if they or their families have travelled to China.

Sirisko sent a followup letter to parents stating that "while the virus can be traced to a province in China, we have to be cautious that this not be seen as a Chinese virus ... At times such as this, we must come together as Canadians and avoid any hint of xenophobia, which in this case can victimize our East Asian Chinese community and we must rely on our shared values of equity and inclusivity."

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board did not respond to a question about its policies on mask use, but said it takes its lead from public health. It sent home a letter from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health about how to reduce children's risk of flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, Columbia International College is also warning students against spreading rumours.

"Do not engage in rumours about students who may or may not be ill," states the note, dated Jan. 23. "This week, false rumours being spread by CIC students about students being sick with the coronavirus has been very damaging to both the victim of those rumours, as well as to our school."

A man wears a medical mask Wednesday while waiting at a King Street bus stop. | John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator

Columbia International College staff and students come from over 70 countries. The college did not respond to questions about its response to coronavirus Wednesday.

On Monday, McMaster also had to respond to rumours following to an apparent hoax on campus.

"A picture has been circulating of what appears to be a quarantine notice in residence related to a possible coronavirus infection. McMaster has confirmed that this sign was false, and there is no cause for concern," the university said.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says it has struck an internal committee to address the coronavirus response.

Both Mohawk College and McMaster University are encouraging students to practise good hygiene habits, such as washing hands, using hand sanitizer, sneezing into elbows and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

McMaster confirmed it is not advising students to wear masks.

Stores in Toronto and the GTHA are currently reporting mask and hand sanitizer shortages.

An employee at the West End Pharmacy in Hamilton said customers have been asking for medical masks in recent weeks but the pharmacy is unable to stock them. Suppliers say they're all out.

As of Wednesday, Ontario public health officials were investigating 23 people for possible infection.

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke

