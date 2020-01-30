Province says task force needs secret meetings to allow ‘open discussion’ of LRT alternatives

Ontario says a task force will only discuss in secret alternatives to Hamilton's cancelled LRT to protect commercially sensitive information — and to avoid "public debate" on every possible project.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney shocked Hamilton in December by abruptly cancelling the city's long-planned light rail transit line in the middle of construction bidding.

Instead, a hastily appointed task force will vet alternatives that could be funded by the $1 billion originally earmarked for LRT and make early recommendations to Mulroney by the end of February.

That task force has now met twice in private, most recently Thursday.

Those talks will remain secret, in part to protect cost estimates, future procurements or past budgets that involve "commercial sensitivity," said James Nowlan, head of MTO transit policy and programs.

For example, unreleased budget numbers for the Hurontario LRT in Mississauga could only be discussed in secret.

Nowlan said he expects the type and number of projects discussed will eventually be made public, with highways, LRT and bus rapid transit already listed as possibilities. Meeting agendas will also be made public, but only after the meetings are over.

Critics of the task force's blanket secrecy have noted city councils can go behind closed doors to discuss specific private information but still debate overarching issues in public.

Nowlan also said private meetings give appointed members the freedom to have "open discussion" about prospective options "so it's not a public debate on every single project they may be looking at."

But public debate is exactly what is needed, argued Coun. John-Paul Danko. "How can you possibly keep residents of Hamilton in the dark on a decision with such profound consequences?" he asked.