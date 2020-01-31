Flamborough public elementary school teachers on the picket line amid bargaining talks

Hamilton's public elementary school teachers held their signs high on Parkside Drive in Waterdown Jan. 31 as they made their rounds during a whole day of picketing in response to the provincial government's cutbacks to education.

“We’re prepared to keep plugging away,” said Jeff Sorensen, present of Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers’ Local (HWETL), an an affiliate of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

“We’re hopeful because we’re back at the table today, we’ve been back at the table for the last two days and we’re hopeful that that is a sign the government is taking us seriously.”

The teachers have been holding rotating day-long strikes for the past two weeks and will take part in further strikes scheduled for next week if a deal isn’t reached by end of day Jan. 31.

According to Heather Aggus, chief negotiator and grievance officer, schools are facing overcrowding, lack of support for special needs students and the potential cancellation of full-day kindergarten.

“They (the government) haven’t been prepared to commit to continuing to fund that model into the future,” she said. “That particular model is world renowned, it’s being copied in other jurisdictions and it’s a really unique and excellent model for our youngest learners."

The day-long strike has closed all Hamilton public elementary schools. The response from the community has been nothing but supportive.

“Parents are with us, they know that we’re fighting for education,” said Sorensen.

Added Aggus: "We have honking, parents are sending cookies and doughnuts and so I think, to some extent the community is behind us."

“From what I understand about it, kids are…wanting to be in classrooms with their teachers and teachers want to be in classrooms with their kids teaching and learning,” he added.