Mississauga Steelheads roll past North Bay Battalion 6-2

PARAMOUNT FINE FOODS CENTRE, MISSISSAUGA — James Hardie had two goals and an assist leading the Mississauga Steelheads to a 6-2 victory over the North Bay Battalion. Cole Schwindt added four assists for the Steelheads.

The Steelheads led 3-1 at the end of the first period led by goals from Ty Collins, Calvin Martin and Hardie. Mitchell Russell scored for the Battalion.

Mississauga extended their lead to 4-1 in the second period after Hardie scored.

In the third period Mississauga padded their lead to 6-2 after goals from Aidan Prueter and Thomas Harley. Liam Arnsby scored for the Battalion.