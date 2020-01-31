Saginaw Spirit double up Sarnia Sting 6-3

PROGRESSIVE AUTO SALES ARENA, SARNIA — Danil Antropov had two goals and an assist leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 6-3 victory over the Sarnia Sting. Ryan Suzuki also scored two goals for the Spirit.

The Spirit led 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Ilya Solovyov and Suzuki.

The Spirit led 4-2 after two periods after two goals from Antropov. Sam Bitten and Ryan McGregor scored for the Sting.

The Spirit sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 6-3 after goals from DJ Busdeker and Suzuki. Ty Voit scored for Sarnia.