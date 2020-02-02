Ottawa 67's defeat Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-2

TD PLACE, OTTAWA — Cedrick Andree made 36 saves leading the Ottawa 67's to a 5-2 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in Ontario Hockey League action. Jack Quinn added two goals and two assists for the 67's.
The 67's led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Austen Keating scored.
The 67's led 2-1 after two periods on a goal by Quinn. Zack Trott scored for Sault Ste. Marie.
In the third period the 67's padded their lead to 5-2 led by goals from Noel Hoefenmayer, Marco Rossi and Quinn. Cullen McLean scored for Sault Ste. Marie.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The 67's were 2-for-7 with the man advantage while the Greyhounds scored once in five chances.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Cedrick Andree (Ottawa), 2. Jack Quinn (Ottawa) and 3. Nikita Okhotyuk (Ottawa).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
