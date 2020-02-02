Kingston Frontenacs double up North Bay Battalion 6-3

NORTH BAY MEMORIAL GARDENS, NORTH BAY — Nick King had a goal and an assist leading the Kingston Frontenacs to a 6-3 victory over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action. Vitali Pinchuk also had a goal and an assist for the Frontenacs.

The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first period. Zayde Wisdom and Lucas Rowe scored for Kingston while David Campbell and Luke Moncada scored for the Battalion.

The Frontenacs took a 5-3 lead in the second period led by goals from Martin Chromiak, King and Pinchuk. Nick Grima scored for North Bay.

In the third period Kingston padded their lead to 6-3 on a goal by Shane Wright.