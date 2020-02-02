Oshawa Generals defeat Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 in overtime

TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Kyle MacLean netted the game-winner in leading the Oshawa Generals to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs in OHL action. Allan McShane had three assists for the Generals.

The Generals led 2-1 at the end of the first period after goals from Mitchell Brewer and Ty Tullio. Payton Vescio scored for the Bulldogs.

Hamilton tied the score 2-2 in the second period after Arthur Kaliyev scored.

The third period was scoreless, forcing overtime.