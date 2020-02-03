Hamilton teachers set for more walkouts as contract hopes dashed

Hamilton public elementary schools will close on Thursday and Friday (Feb. 6 and 7) as teachers and early childhood educators walk off the job following a breakdown in provincial contract talks with Premier Doug Ford’s government.

Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), announced late on Jan. 31 the escalating strike action would continue as planned after three days of negotiations had ended with no deal in sight.

Earlier in the day, ETFO members had been in an upbeat mood as they picketed outside 28 Hamilton public elementary schools with the possibility of a bargaining breakthrough still in the air.

Hammond had cancelled scheduled appearances at two Hamilton schools and the Toronto Star reported that Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the talks “productive” and said he’d given his negotiators “the latitude” to get a deal.