Hamilton police say suspect in blond wig grabbed woman, assaulted another after shooting at officers

Hamilton police say they're still searching for a suspect who fired multiple rounds at officers in east Hamilton over the weekend, as more details of the dramatic events are being revealed.

No officers were hurt, but one woman was assaulted and another briefly held as a shield to avoid arrest, police said.

Hamilton police said they were called around 10 p.m. to Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North for a suspicious man dressed all in black and wearing a blond wig.

At the time, a man was climbing the fire escape of a building, heading toward the roof.