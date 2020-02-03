Hamilton bullying review kicks off with Westmount Secondary School session

Westmount Secondary School will host the first of 15 sessions scheduled by an independent panel of experts studying how to prevent bullying at Hamilton public schools.

The Feb. 12 “Let’s Talk About Bullying” meeting is one of five general sessions at local high schools between now and the end of March, and runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Other general sessions, also from 6 to 9 p.m., will follow on Feb. 19 at Westdale, March 5 at Bernie Custis, March 9 at Saltfleet District and March 25 at Waterdown District.

Another 10 sessions are scheduled for specific groups, including special needs, black, Jewish, Muslim, LGBTQ, Indigenous, newcomer and racialized communities.