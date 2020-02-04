Hamilton bus ticket sales to end in September with PRESTO shift

Coun. Chad Collins called that a "form of political blackmail."

"If you don't get everyone onto the card, you're going to pay."

Purser warned another pitfall of not moving to PRESTO is the expected $500,000 it will cost to rejuvenate the paper system's software, which is "totally at the end of its life."

The report also noted once the PRESTO transition is complete, it will result in savings of about $478,000 associated with paper tickets and passes.

Councillors also asked whether Hamilton will encounter problems with fares not being collected due to system glitches like in Toronto. Purser said the TTC's equipment predates that of Hamilton and didn't expect similar issues.

Anti-poverty advocates have expressed concern it will be harder for some lower-income riders to access and load the PRESTO cards.

Currently, paper tickets can be bought at roughly 100 vendor locations. The tap card can be loaded on the internet or at 30 Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Hamilton and nine Fortinos supermarkets.

Monthly paper passes will be taken out of circulation as of June 1. The city will launch a marketing campaign next month advising the approximately 2,500 adults and 700 students who buy passes about the change.

Purser said the city is working with social-service agencies to ensure "special purpose tickets" are available until PRESTO develops an alternative.

