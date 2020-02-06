NEED TO KNOW: Hamilton public elementary teachers to strike twice this week

Hamilton students will be out of the classroom a few days this week as their teachers walk the picket lines.
Public elementary schools will be closed provincewide Thursday and in Hamilton Friday as part of escalated job action by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO).
This job action comes after the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) held its second provincewide walkout Tuesday, meaning all Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) elementary and secondary schools were closed.
OECTA was at the negotiating table with the province Monday, but talks did not result in a deal.
The elementary teachers' union took part in three days of negotiations last week, which ended Friday with no deal.
Labour action has been growing among Ontario's education workers. Teachers' unions have said class size increases and mandatory e-learning courses are among the sticking points in talks. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said compensation is the main barrier.
Public elementary schools:
Elementary schools will be closed provincewide Feb. 6 and in Hamilton Feb. 7 as part of escalating job action. Two strikes will be held each week. ETFO is also holding a provincewide strike Feb. 11 and one in Hamilton Feb. 13. As part of ongoing work-to-rule action, teachers are not participating in extracurricular activities or assemblies.
Public high schools:
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) resumed one-day rotating walkouts Feb. 4 after pausing them for exams. Locations affected include Waterloo Region and Halton. OSSTF members are not participating in EQAO testing or unpaid staff meetings outside the school day as part of job action.
Catholic elementary and secondary schools:
OECTA held a provincewide walkout Feb. 4. Union members are not preparing report cards or participating in ministry initiatives as part of a work-to-rule campaign. The union said it is "enhancing" its job action Feb. 11 by only completing scheduled teaching and supervision duties.
French-language elementary and high schools:
The union representing teachers in the province's French-language schools — the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) — escalated its job action to a work-to-rule campaign Jan. 28. This means teachers are being asked not to use electronic communication outside of work hours and to gather in a central spot and enter the school together 20 minutes before class starts.
