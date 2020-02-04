PHOTOS: Hamilton Catholic teachers hit the picket line on Tuesday

Ontario's 45,000 Catholic teachers hit the picket lines Tuesday in their second province-wide walkout, shutting down elementary and high schools.

Their job action comes after a day at the negotiating table with the provincial government.

While no deal was reached Monday, both sides say they are willing to return to talks.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association's day-long strike is part of growing labour action among Ontario's teachers, who are opposed to government changes such as larger classes — meaning fewer course options for teens — as well as mandatory e-learning.