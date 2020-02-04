January home sales, prices climb in Hamilton

Both housing sales and prices climbed last month in Hamilton compared to the same time last year, says the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington.

There were 692 sales of residential properties last month — a five per cent increase over the same last year — in the area tracked by the association, which includes Hamilton, Burlington, Haldimand and parts of Niagara.

That regional increase was almost exclusively due to a surge in Hamilton home sales, which jumped from 420 in January 2019 to 485 last month. Average January prices also rose from $498,381 last year to $562,235 in 2020.

By contrast, Burlington, Haldimand and North Niagara also saw slight residential decreases in January sales compared to the same time in 2019.

Association president Kathy Della-Nebbia said in a release the local market saw a typical dip in activity and average prices in December 2019, but "bounced back" in January, with a month-to-month increase of 18 per cent.

She said the association is forecasting a "strong" spring market with increased competition.

While prices and sales numbers were up in January 2020 compared to that month last year, the number of new listings was actually down 13 per cent.

Commercial property sales were also up slightly across the region, including 17 January sales in Hamilton compared to 14 in the same month last year.

Only two areas within Hamilton saw average January prices fall rather than rise year-over-year. Homes sold in Glanbrook in January had an average price of $591,600 compared to $601,031 at the same time in 2019.

In Dundas, the average January home sale price dropped from $750,362 to $669,920, year-over-year.