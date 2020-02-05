Up to 10 cm of snow, ice pellets expected for Flamborough

Snow is on the way for Flamborough.
A special weather statement is in effect for Hamilton with snow and ice pellets expected Wednesday night and into Thursday.
The statement, issued by Environment Canada, also warns of freezing rain.
“There is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low,” said Environment Canada. “At this point, total snowfall amounts are expected to be in the range of 5 to 10 cm.”
• TRACK THE PLOW: Map allows you to track the snow plow in your neighbourhood
The mix of snow and ice pellets may impact the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes.
