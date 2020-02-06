'I'm frustrated': Flamborough public elementary teachers join provincewide walkout

Flamborough's public elementary school teachers are back on the picket line after the province and Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario failed to reach a deal Jan. 31.

Teachers took to the sidewalk on Parkside Drive near Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School, where they held signs and waved to motorists. The educators were joined by Heather Aggus, chief negotiator and grievance officer for the Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers' Local, an affiliate of ETFO.

“It’s frustrating if the truth be told,” said Aggus. “I’m frustrated that the talks broke off and I’m frustrated that we didn’t get anywhere with the talks last week.”

Teachers across Ontario took to the streets Feb. 6 to protest cuts that would result in increased class sizes, remove supports for special needs students and potentially cancel full-day kindergarten. Hamilton teachers will be at it again tomorrow (Feb. 7), returning to the picket line as part of escalated job action by ETFO. Two more strike days are planned for next week, resulting in province- and board-wide school closures.

Aidan Baxter, 11, and eight-year-old sister Ella joined their mother on the picket line in Waterdown.

What they miss most about school, said the pair, are their friends, teachers — and, for Aidan specifically, math. The youth said they were out to support their teachers.

“I hope you do good,” said Ella.

Aggus said teachers would much rather be in the classroom teaching kids. “But we will not back down and we will do what we have to do,” she said, adding, “If the provincial government is willing to take cuts off the table and to negotiate a fair deal for teachers and for students then this can be over quite quickly.”

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce was in Hamilton Feb. 5, when he said the government “made a written commitment” to keeping full-day kindergarten.

“We made a commitment to maintain all-day kindergarten. We were asked by the teachers' union, (Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario), to put it in writing; we did that,” he said.