No one noticed that leaky pipe at CityHousing Hamilton complex racked up $500K bill over 10 months

CityHousing Hamilton is grappling with a $500,000 water bill after a spike in usage due to a leaky water line went unnoticed for months.

"We really regret that this happened," CityHousing CEO Tom Hunter said Thursday.

He asked councillors for an abatement on about half of the mammoth bill, but was rebuffed.

"There's a real lack of checks and balances. I'm really disappointed," Coun. Brad Clark said.

The total bill for 25 Towercrest Dr., a 64-unit townhouse complex off Upper Wellington Street near the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, was $503,395.

Hunter asked for an abatement on the $237,812 wastewater portion because the leak from the six-inch pipe ended up in bedrock, not the sewer system.

The unusually high consumption — 153,897 cubic metres — occurred from February to December of last year. Normally, the complex averages roughly 1,200 cubic metres with monthly bills of roughly $4,300.

CityHousing, which manages nearly 7,000 units, draws funding from the municipality, province and federal government.

Councillors questioned why Alectra's two phone calls and two letters about the spikes went unanswered. They also asked how executives who sign off on utility bill payments didn't notice the problem.

Hunter said the spikes weren't immediately noticed because a temporary financial assistant, who worked from March to October, didn't realize anything was amiss. "That person, it wouldn't have been easy for them to notice that was different," he told reporters.