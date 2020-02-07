Flamborough public elementary schools closed Friday as Hamilton teachers hit picket line second day in a row

Hamilton public elementary schools are closed for a second consecutive day as part of escalating job action by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO).

ETFO held a province-wide walkout Feb. 6 after three days of negotiations last week broke off Jan. 31. No deal was inked.

Teachers, who were out on the picket line in Flamborough Feb. 6, will be on the picket line again today (Feb. 7) and two days next week, resulting in school closures.

Province- and board-wide strike days in Hamilton are slated for Feb. 11 and 13, respectively.