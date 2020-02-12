What's going on here? Bridal boutique says 'I do' to new Waterdown location

The Waterdown bridal boutique Michelle My Belle is relocating to a brand new building, which is currently under construction on Dundas Street East, just west of Main Street North.
JUST THE FACTS
• Michelle My Belle has been in business in Waterdown for 10 years.
• The new building is located at 295 Dundas St. East. Plans for the building have been three years in the making. Construction is now underway.
• The new bridal boutique will be roughly 2,000 square feet and feature an open-concept design. According to co-owner Michelle Del Monte, the ground floor store will also include more change rooms and sitting areas.
• Above the store, on the second storey, will be apartment units.
• Construction of the new building is expected to wrap up in the summer. It will be followed by a grand reopening celebration of the boutique.
