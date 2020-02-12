What's going on here? Bridal boutique says 'I do' to new Waterdown location

The Waterdown bridal boutique Michelle My Belle is relocating to a brand new building, which is currently under construction on Dundas Street East, just west of Main Street North.

JUST THE FACTS

• Michelle My Belle has been in business in Waterdown for 10 years.

• The new building is located at 295 Dundas St. East. Plans for the building have been three years in the making. Construction is now underway.